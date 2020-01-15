Trolls branded this body positive blogger a “failure”, but she didn’t listen

An Australian influencer has shown trolls just how little they understand about being truly healthy, after schooling them in a triumphant post which separates the difference between being healthy and “skinny”.

If you haven’t come across Kate of @dedikated_lifestyle on Instagram before, Kate originally started using social media to share her weight loss journey, something which she now reflects on as a difficult time in her life.

She once – in her words – “over exercised, under ate, lacked energy, [struggled with] body dysmorphia and mood swings” as a result of her restricted lifestyle, in order to maintain a certain size. But now she has now dedicated her Instagram presence to embracing her body at a size that feels more natural to her and sings the praises of living in the moment.