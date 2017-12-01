“The body positive movement is being commodified. It’s time to fight back”

The body positivity movement is a hot topic right now. It’s so hot, in fact, that it often feels impossible to open a magazine, scroll through Instagram or get through a TV ad break without hearing about it – normally accompanied by imagery of slim-to-curvy, white, beautiful women talking about their ‘journey to loving their body’.

That’s right: body positivity is officially ‘mainstream’. I’m not happy about it, and I want to tell you why.

First of all, let me tell you a little about myself. I’m a 28-year-old plus-size blogger, who has been ‘fat’ for most of my life. To me, body positivity means accepting my body with all its curves, rolls, lumps and bumps. It means seeing my physical self as worthy: worthy of love, of existing, of being valued as much as the next body. It is radical self-love in the face of narrow beauty ideals.

The ‘radical’ part is important, because body positivity has a subversive history. It originated with the fat acceptance movement of the Sixties, which aimed to combat anti-fat discrimination and to celebrate and inspire the validity and acceptance of fat bodies. In the US, this resulted in the creation of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), a non-profit organisation dedicated to combating size discrimination.