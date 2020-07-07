You only have to look at how groundbreaking Michaela Cole’s recent period sex scene in I May Destroy You was considered. Or the fact that women were still having to pay a tampon tax until earlier this year, because they were considered ‘luxury goods’ by our government.

And then, there’s the issue of advertising.

For too long, period product companies have sugar-coated the stressful, painful and messy reality of periods. Instead, it’s all about keeping things ‘discreet’, hiding behind pink packaging and floral scents, and painting on a smile while battling debilitating cramps.

Thank goodness, then, for the new #wombstories video that everybody is talking about.