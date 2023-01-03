So what can be done? First off, it’s really worth doing the mental work before you move back home – it can make all the difference when it comes to your experience once you’re there.

“Before you make the move, take time to consider how you’d like things to look,” O’Riordan advises. “Consider the logistics and emotions carefully – know the limitations of those you’re going to move in with, your own limitations and be realistic about it.

“So often we expect more from people than what they are able to offer us, and perhaps we do the same for ourselves too. This is for us to remedy and heal within ourselves, rather than for the other person to amend.”

She also stresses the importance of “creating an open dialogue for reflection and honesty”.

“Can you hear someone’s opinion about yourself and not feel vilified? Everyone has to be allowed to voice their opinion and then a middle ground can be found. If there are parts of this that you are fearful of or concerned about, then find a way to explore these, perhaps in your own therapy.

“This will help you to remember that while you are part of the family system and relationship dynamics, you are still an individual with your own thoughts, feelings, values and ethics.”