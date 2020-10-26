With Covid-19 rates rising across the UK and the Test and Trace system recording its worst week on record, we urgently need a solution for tracking who has the virus – whether or not they have symptoms.

It’s an ongoing struggle: and now High Street pharmacy Boots has thrown its hat into the ring, with the offer of an in-store Covid testing service that will turn results around in the space of 12 minutes.

The catch, however, is that it’ll cost a whopping £120 a go. Here’s everything you need to know about the new express service: