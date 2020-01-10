The science of boredom: when did we lose the ability to be bored?

CREATIVE SPACE

But what if being bored isn’t the negative emotion we think it is? Bruce Daisley, EMEA vice president at Twitter and author of The Joy Of Work, is a big advocate of the theory that an unoccupied mind is a fertile one. “In our frantic lives and our hectic offices, many of us just don’t have any space at all for those moments where our minds wander and we end up a million miles away,” he says. “But there’s so much evidence that our brains are at their most creative and prolific when they’re in that state.”

At a talk he gave to Stylist staff in November, Daisley said that giving ourselves the chance to be bored was the key to sparking brilliant ideas. He used the example of Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter and director behind The Social Network and The West Wing, who found that no matter how hard he racked his brains at his desk, inspiration was most likely to strike while he was unwinding in the shower. So, naturally, he had one installed in the corner of his office and proceeded to bathe eight times a day.

Similarly, Bill Gates – arguably one the world’s greatest minds – knew the power of nothingness while he was head of Microsoft, carving out a biannual ‘think week’ when he would head to a hideaway to do nothing but ponder the big technological questions of the day.

One of the defining studies behind this link between a state of boredom and creativity was conducted by Dr Sandi Mann, psychology professor at the University of Central Lancashire and author of The Science Of Boredom. She asked two groups to think up as many different uses for a pair of plastic cups as they could, but one group was given the mind-numbing task of copying from a phone book first. The study found that the boredom induced by the passive activity resulted in a “daydreaming state” that helped them come up with more ideas afterwards.