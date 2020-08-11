For many people, the idea of being bored at work is the dream. In a world dominated by the 24/7 expectations of ‘always on’ culture and the default of regular overtime, boredom has become a luxury people dream of.

After all, you might think getting paid to do relatively undemanding, easy or repetitive tasks can’t be so bad. However, as it turns out, workplace boredom could be a lot more insidious than many people previously thought. In fact, it can lead to a condition which rivals the severity of workplace burnout – boreout.