Professor Patrik Hall, who has just co-authored a book on the topic, says we often get annoyed by meetings because we expect them to bring about progress or the achievement of certain goals.

Instead, he and his colleagues believe that the most valuable role of a meeting lies in the way it fosters connection and identity between participants.

“Some people find this frustrating,” notes Hall, in an interview with Malmö University’s news site. “[They think] ‘Why are we sitting here?’

“Departmental meetings is an example of a meeting that many feel is pointless,” he continues. “Here, the meeting is intended to remind employees that they belong to an organisation.”