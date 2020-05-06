When will the UK’s coronavirus lockdown end? Sooner than we imagined, if Boris Johnson’s latest comments are anything to go by.

In his first prime minister’s questions since recovering from Covid-19, Johnson promised that he would give a statement this Sunday on his plans for an “unlockdown”.

Explaining that social distancing measures could be loosened from as soon as Monday, the PM added that possible areas for change include allowing more outdoor activities and making clear ways in which businesses could get employees back to work.