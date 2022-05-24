If you find it hard to say no, you’ve probably struggled more than once to set boundaries in your life.

And that’s the problem: so many of us are socially conditioned to think of other people first that our identities are often tied up in what others might think of us, rather than what we think of ourselves.

According to The Resilience Centre, healthy boundaries are necessary components for self-care. Without boundaries, we feel depleted, taken advantage of, taken for granted, or intruded upon. Whether it’s in work or in our personal relationships, poor boundaries may lead to resentment, hurt, anger and burnout. But even after we’ve passed the first hurdle of recognising that we need to reinforce our limits and expectations, expressing our boundaries can still feel like a minefield to navigate.