Thanks to the powerful warnings from national treasure David Attenborough, the protests of Extinction Rebellion and the herculean efforts of one Swedish teenager by the name of Greta Thunberg, the climate crisis is now mainstream news, and concern for our great green planet’s wellbeing is at an all-time high. With a growing awareness of the impact our shopping habits have on the environment and the people that produce our favourite things, it seems that attitudes are slowly but surely changing for the better. This year, the rise of mindful shopping is affecting the boom of the Boxing Day sales.

According to new research from Barclaycard, growing concern for the environment means that shoppers will be spending a whopping £200m less in the post-Christmas sales. The survey found that nearly two-thirds of people (62%) intend to make fewer purchases than in previous years because of the potential environmental footprint of the Boxing Day bargains. Interestingly, the research also highlighted that 68% of women, who have been shown to exhibit a greater commitment to ethical living than men, will be cutting back on their sales purchases.