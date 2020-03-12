Boy bullied for his book review Instagram account now has 361K followers

The internet isn’t always the kindest place. 13-year-old Callum Manning from South Shields found that out the hard way when the book review Instagram account he was running became a target for online bullying. Students at his new school saw the Instagram account and started a group chat to make fun of it and, by extension, him. For added cruelty, they then added Callum to the chat so that he could see what they were saying about him.

But, in spite of stories like this, the internet can also be pretty wonderful. After finding out what happened, Callum’s sister Ellis took to Twitter to lament the cruelty of the kids who were bullying her brother. She tweeted that she couldn’t believe “how awful kids are”, and said that the bullies had been calling her brother a “creep” and mocking him for the account and his love of books.