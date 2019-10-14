This article was originally published in 2016: People have very different reactions to celebrity gossip. Some of us are brazen celeb-watchers: the kind of people who always buy a stack of tabloid magazines before embarking on a long train journey, frequently fall into a Sidebar of Shame spiral at work, and have spent ever-so-slightly too much time pondering Larry Stylinson conspiracy theories (that’s the rumour that One Direction’s Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are Secretly In Love, obvs).

Others like to consider themselves slightly above that kind of nonsense. Not for them heated dinnertime debates about whether Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were ever really a couple. No, thank you. These serious-minded folk would rather discuss the future of the Labour Party, the pros and cons of fracking, and whether grammar schools are the answer to anything.

But even if you fall into the latter camp, there are some celebrity stories that are simply impossible to ignore: those pieces of Hollywood gossip that come bulldozing into your consciousness like a car crashing through a shop window, and keep small talk ticking over in the office kitchen for weeks.

We’re referring, of course, to the collapse of Brangelina. Ever since the news broke last week that Hollywood’s most famous beautiful couple are getting divorced, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive. Brad Pitt was having an affair with Marion Cotillard! (Um, probably not, as she’s pregnant with her second child.) Angelina Jolie is being “comforted”, somewhere, somehow, by Johnny Depp! Jennifer Aniston is thrilled/in turmoil/indifferent!