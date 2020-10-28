One of the best things you can do to ensure you stick to new things is to make them a habit, too. By doing so, you can turn them into a natural part of your evening or weekend. However, this is easier said than done, and so you’ll need a technique that will help you build your new habits into your days.

“Habit stacking” is a technique that will help you to “connect your new behaviour to something you already do”, according to Psychology Today. By doing so, you forge a strong mental association with the thing that you want to do, and mark a specific point in your day in which to do it. You’re also not trying to find additional time in your day, which there is only a limited amount of.

So, when you have your breakfast in the morning, try adding in a couple of minute’s meditation when you sit down with it. Or, when you’re changing out of your work get-up at the end of the day, you could put your running gear straight on so that you’re ready to head out. And, if you wanted to learn a new language or listen to an interesting podcast, you could try doing so as soon as you sit down on the sofa when you would usually watch Netflix.