Whatever your sexuality, someone who enjoys your company, laughs at your jokes and doesn’t take themselves too seriously is a must. I once dated someone – they loved crosswords, could fix bikes and wore the same size jeans as me – who told me that I made ‘too many puns’. They also, I would like to point out, answered about one message in every four, stuck their own poetry on his bedroom walls and was scared of all dogs. In the balance of whether to keep trying, it was the puns thing that really got me.

Laugh at my jokes or delete my number. Thank you.

4) Bad eggs

In this, what I’ll call the Fairytale of New York section, I want to detail all the scumbags, maggots, bums and chancers that will try to slip into your stockings this season. The people who ignore your calls all week and then text at 2am on a Saturday asking ‘U still up?’ with a winky-face emoji. The people who call you ‘chicken’. The people who explain at length their ‘shelving system’. The people who tell you the ‘right way’ to eat crumpets. The people who mistake taking cocaine for having friends. The people who aren’t in touch with a single person they’ve known longer than a year. The people who tell you they’re ill/ working/ going to bed early and then post selfies from very flattering bar toilets an hour later. People who lie. People who treat adult communication as a drag. People who refuse to make plans. People who are scared of vulnerability or hungry for power.

Love is a year-round game. It takes care, time and attention. It might involve compromise and it will rely on good communication. But love, when it really is love, can also be very simple. If someone is ruining your Christmas this year, do not be afraid of letting them go. I’d rather eat a baked potato on my mother’s sofa on Christmas Day than slog through a photogenic but unpleasant pantomime of what I think the holiday season should look like.

Better to be single than with a rotter. Better to jingle your own bells than pull the wrong sleigh.