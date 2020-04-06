Acknowledge the difficulty of this time, and talk about it

If your relationship felt in a good place before lockdown, Dr Paglia recommends first thinking about what you can do to save it, or at least acknowledge that what you’re both going through is unusual.

“Think carefully about the quality of your relationship. Research suggests that there are three common denominators to long term relationship success: intimacy, passion and commitment,” says Dr Paglia.

“These three areas are so important for couples and the good news is that they can be learned. Learning how to have a quality connection and increasing intimacy with your partner will help keep your bond strong and boost your commitment to your goals.”

To do this, she recommends having an open conversation about what you can do to help each other feel more connected. Making a specific effort to open the dialogue about what a stressful time this is and allowing for emotional reactions is key. She continues: “Openly discuss with your loved one that both of you are going through a hard time and this isolation might cause some emotional outbursts during this quarantine period. Communication is the key; try to be as clear with each other as you possibly can. Be empathic with your partner and reassure them ‘I’m listening to you - tell me how I can help’.”