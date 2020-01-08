Why breaking your New Year’s resolution is the best thing you can do this January

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that making a resolution is a lot easier than keeping one. However good our intentions may be as the clock strikes midnight on the 1 January, it doesn’t take long before we’re back to our old ways. Occasionally, there’ll be those few that really stick, but they’re few and far between.

If you’re a serial resolution breaker, you’re certainly not alone – studies have shown that only 19% of people actually keep to their resolutions. But before you start your grand plans to “be better” next January and spend the next 11 months lamenting your “weakness”, you might want to consider the benefits of breaking your New Year’s resolutions before the first month of the year is out.

Studies have shown that a conscious desire to have better self-control could actually do the exact opposite; essentially, the more we want self-control, the less likely we are to have it. By having new year’s resolutions – and attempting to hold ourselves back and resist certain temptations (even if they are in the name of self-improvement) – we could actually be making it harder to do the thing we want.