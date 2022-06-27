When Sunday morning arrives, I can barely lift my head from the pillow. I feel emotionally exhausted, but after breakfasting with another delegate, I perk up. Today the focus is on moving forward and the workshop kicks off with a talk from two guest speakers, James and Claire Davis, aka The Midlife Mentors. Having both experienced divorce, the pair found each other later in life and started a business coaching people to improve their mind, body and emotional wellbeing. They talk about the tools that can help our recovery, such as the importance of nutrition, hormones and keeping a positive mindset. The idea of all this, essentially, is that we put the emphasis on helping ourselves. And though I’m not at the midlife stage yet, it is helpful to have a preview of it from people who have taken good care of their holistic health. They also put a sobering question to us: what would the future look like if we did nothing?

After a brief coffee break, Sara takes the reigns again. We’re told that we can change the way we feel by switching up our physiology, language and focus – and so we pair up with a ‘buddy’ and practise acting out both a negative and positive state of mind. The insights from my buddy are fascinating: they clock the way I clutch my side and ball my fists when I’m sad and, conversely, the way my eyebrows wiggle and how the light in my eyes changes when I smile. We also learn that the questions we ask ourselves determine the quality of our life and practise shifting our focus when we start slipping into negative thoughts. As Run The World and Thank U, Next play in the background, we all stand up in a circle and practise switching from a slouch to standing tall and shouting ‘yes!’ at the top of our voices. And you know what? Acting more cheerful than I feel actually does lift my mood. Forget fake it till you make it: this is fake it till you feel it.