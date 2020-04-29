There’s no denying that the coronavirus lockdown has left many of us feeling a bit out of sorts.

Whether we’re struggling to come to terms with our “new normal”, feeling sluggish or unmotivated or experiencing an all-over emotional rollercoaster, we’re all looking for new ways to alleviate those moments of distress and keep ourselves well during this tricky time.

Thanks to the internet, we now have a library of resources and self-help guides at our disposal, with many brands offering their content for free during the coronavirus crisis. From mindfulness meditation to peer support sessions, there’s lots of new self-care techniques to get familiar with during lockdown.