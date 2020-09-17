It’s been just over six months since 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her home.

The shooting – which preceded the death of George Floyd – has become yet another example of the painful and dangerous reality Black people continue to face in many countries, so much so that Taylor’s face has made appearances on Black Lives Matter protest banners and murals across the globe.

But despite the best efforts of Taylor’s family and protestors across the globe, the fight to get real, tangible justice for this horrific loss of life continues.

If you’ve been reading the news this week, you’ll have heard about the latest update in this ongoing case. On Tuesday (16 September), the city of Louisville, Kentucky agreed to pay Taylor’s family a $12 million settlement – reportedly the largest financial sum paid in a police misconduct case in the city’s history. They also agreed to a number of key reforms to policing in the city, including a requirement to have all search warrants approved by a senior officer.