It’s been a long three years since the UK voted to leave the European Union back in June 2016. Three leaders, two deals and one divided country later, it feels like we’re only one more Brexit extension away from losing the plot entirely. And now, with a general election heading our way on 12 December, we’re bracing ourselves for another flurry of news coverage, political debates and parliamentary chaos. Merry Christmas everyone!

All jokes aside, there’s a certain sense of dismay hanging over the country at the prospect of yet another divisive vote. Over the last three years the endless torrent of leave vs. remain, us vs. them and people’s vote vs. no deal rhetoric has led to most of us feeling pretty fed up and exhausted – so the prospect of another intense period of campaigning is nothing short of painful.

Just recently, a study conducted by Healthspan found that 45% of UK adults would rank Brexit news as one of the things which leave them feeling tired, both physically and mentally. The poll of 2000 adults also found that 32% of respondents avoid watching the news entirely because it will “sap them of their energy” – and that’s a massive problem.