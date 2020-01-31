Life

Brexit Eve: how the internet reacted to the UK’s last full day as part of the EU

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Brexit

Here’s how the internet reacted to everything that happened on the last day of the UK being part of the EU. 

Three years after the 2016 referendum, Brexit day is finally here. It’s actually happening. Within that time, we’ve seen three prime ministers, two general elections and lots of political friction. It’s also divided family members, friends, colleagues and romantic partners across the country. But at 11pm on 31 January 2020, the United Kingdom will leave the European Union.

That means that yesterday (Thursday 30 January) was the last full day of the UK being part of the EU. 

You may also like

Brexit day 2020: how will life change when we leave the EU tonight?

It started with people reacting to Nigel Farage’s speech that he made in the European Parliament on Wednesday. He had talked about “hating” the EU, despite “loving” Europe. He then waved a Union Jack flag, declaring: “That’s it, it’s all over. Finished.”

Speaker Mairead McGuinness said: “Please put your flags away. And if you’re leaving, take them with you.”

She also pointed out the use of hate speech, adding: “The word hate was used in the last contribution. We should not hate anybody, any nation, or any people.”

People also reacted to Green MEP Molly Scott Cato, who gave an emotional speech in the European Parliament, saying: “Our future as a country has no clear shape beyond a few slogans.”

Holding back tears, she continued: “I hold in my heart the knowledge that one day I will be back in this chamber celebrating our return to the heart of Europe.”

Over in the Houses of Parliament, Conservative MP Steve Baker said he’ll celebrate Brexit “discretely” and will be “respectful of the genuine sorrow others are feeling at the same time”.

The Royal Society of Literature shared a poignant A.A. Milne quote: “But, of course, it isn’t really good-bye, because the forest will always be there… and anybody who is friendly with bears can find it.”

You may also like

28 brilliant female political journalists to follow immediately

All that there’s left to do now is leave the EU tonight. Marches will be taking place across the UK and people will no-doubt continue to share their views on the departure throughout the day. 

Although no one can say for sure what happens next, we can all agree that it’s going to be a day of mixed feelings.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

Life

This is the real impact the general election is having on our wellbeing

New research shows the number of British people stressed about current affairs has doubled in the last year.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

The big problem with Nigel Farage’s latest comments about Theresa May

Whatever you think of May, it’s a sexist, offensive way to describe a woman in power

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Life

Nigel Farage’s milkshake isn’t funny; it’s more serious than rape threats

Well, that's how it’s being treated...

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Food

Brexit might affect the price of your wine

The industry is warning of an increase

Posted by
Amy Swales
Published
People

Activist Gina Miller on Brexit, death threats and making your own luck

“I’m tough enough to withstand whatever was going to be thrown at me.”

Posted by
Colin Crummy
Published
Stylist Daily