Brexit Eve: how the internet reacted to the UK’s last full day as part of the EU
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Here’s how the internet reacted to everything that happened on the last day of the UK being part of the EU.
Three years after the 2016 referendum, Brexit day is finally here. It’s actually happening. Within that time, we’ve seen three prime ministers, two general elections and lots of political friction. It’s also divided family members, friends, colleagues and romantic partners across the country. But at 11pm on 31 January 2020, the United Kingdom will leave the European Union.
That means that yesterday (Thursday 30 January) was the last full day of the UK being part of the EU.
It started with people reacting to Nigel Farage’s speech that he made in the European Parliament on Wednesday. He had talked about “hating” the EU, despite “loving” Europe. He then waved a Union Jack flag, declaring: “That’s it, it’s all over. Finished.”
Speaker Mairead McGuinness said: “Please put your flags away. And if you’re leaving, take them with you.”
She also pointed out the use of hate speech, adding: “The word hate was used in the last contribution. We should not hate anybody, any nation, or any people.”
People also reacted to Green MEP Molly Scott Cato, who gave an emotional speech in the European Parliament, saying: “Our future as a country has no clear shape beyond a few slogans.”
Holding back tears, she continued: “I hold in my heart the knowledge that one day I will be back in this chamber celebrating our return to the heart of Europe.”
Over in the Houses of Parliament, Conservative MP Steve Baker said he’ll celebrate Brexit “discretely” and will be “respectful of the genuine sorrow others are feeling at the same time”.
The Royal Society of Literature shared a poignant A.A. Milne quote: “But, of course, it isn’t really good-bye, because the forest will always be there… and anybody who is friendly with bears can find it.”
All that there’s left to do now is leave the EU tonight. Marches will be taking place across the UK and people will no-doubt continue to share their views on the departure throughout the day.
Although no one can say for sure what happens next, we can all agree that it’s going to be a day of mixed feelings.
Images: Getty