A wedding is an emotional time. But, for all the happy tears, if those getting married have lost loved ones that can’t be there on the day, there can be moments of sadness, too. And so, it’s incredibly beautiful when the friends and family around them go above and beyond to make something positive out of a tragedy.

22-year-old Kaylee from Chicago, USA, married her fiancé Tony on 16 June this year, but sadly her mum Mary wasn’t able to be there. Mary had been living with metastatic breast cancer for seven years and lost her battle with the disease last November, dying aged just 55.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Kaylee describes the heartbreak of her mum not seeing her get married: “She only knew him as my boyfriend, but we talked about how I wanted to marry him one day. He didn’t propose to me until 19 December last year.