Bridgerton: everything we know about Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
Shonda Rhimes has a new series coming to Netflix that is Downton Abbey-esque with a splash of Julie Andrews and a sprinkle of Nicola Coughlan. So yes, it’s pretty much perfect.
Shonda Rhimes, queen of behind-the-scenes, is joining forces with screen legend Julie Andrews for an exciting new project coming to Netflix this year.
Based on the historical romance novels by bestselling author Julia Quinn, Bridgerton will delve into the politics of a posh family in Regency-era London.
Here’s everything we know about the TV series so far.
What is Bridgerton about?
Quinn, dubbed the Jane Austen of our era, wrote an eight-book series about the Bridgerton family and their eight children’s quests in love – one book per offspring – set in the high society of Regency-era London between 1813 and 1827.
Rhimes’ show is set to start at the beginning with the first book of the series, The Duke And I, which tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset. The couple come to an arrangement to get engaged in an effort to get Basset’s mother off his back about getting married. However, during the engagement Daphne finds herself falling for her faux lover and has to work out how she can make the fake relationship a reality.
In other words, like The Wedding Date – but make it 19th century aristocracy.
Who is in the cast for Bridgerton?
Oh, boy. Strap yourself in, because the cast for this show is absolute fire.
In addition to the legendary Andrews, who will narrate the series as gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, the series will also star Phoebe Dynevor (Younger) as Daphne Bridgerton, Rege-Jean Page (For The People) as Simon Basset.
The rest of the cast includes Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch) as Anthony, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth, Claudia Jessie (Vanity Fair) as Eloise, Luke Newton (The Lodge) as Colin, Ruby Stokes as Francesca, Luke Thompson as Benedict, and Will Tilston as Gregory.
Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan will also feature in the new series, playing Penelope Featherington, a member of the other elite family in town. She is joined by Harriet Cains as Philippa, Bessie Carter as Prudence, Ben Miller (The Armstrong and Miller Show) as Lord Featherington and Polly Walker (Rome) as Lady Portia.
Is there a trailer for Bridgerton?
Not yet. However, based on Coughlan and Dynevor’s recent Instagram posts, we know that production has been underway since last July and is about to wrap – so we could be getting one very soon.
Is there a release date for Bridgerton?
Again, no news just yet. However, the drama is slated for launch this year. We will be sure to update this story with any news.
Image: Getty.