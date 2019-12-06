Life

Ready? OK. Bring It On The Musical is coming to the UK in 2020

Inspired by the original film, Bring It On The Musical is bringing your favourite cheer squad to life, and it is music to our ears.

Ask any millennial and they will agree that Bring It On is easily not only one of the greatest teen films of our time, but also one of the greatest sports films.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the iconic film, starring Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst, was released and now finally, we have some news worth cheering about: a musical inspired by the film is coming to the UK and Ireland next year. The musical has all the hallmarks of the original: high-flying, energy-fuelled journey tackling friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness.

The Tony Award-nominated musical follows the “cheer royalty” and newly-crowned squad captain, Campbell, who should be embarking on her most cheer-tastic senior year at Truman High School, but is instead forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High.

Campbell fears her life is over – but an unlikely friendship catapults her (literally) back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

The production features an original score by the multi award-winning creator of Hamilton and His Dark Materials’ Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Kitt, composer of Next To Normal.

The show will be going on tour in 2020 to locations including Birmingham, Dublin and Edinburgh.

Further details and casting will be announced soon.

Image: Universal

