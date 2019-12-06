Ready? OK. Bring It On The Musical is coming to the UK in 2020

Ask any millennial and they will agree that Bring It On is easily not only one of the greatest teen films of our time, but also one of the greatest sports films.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the iconic film, starring Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst, was released and now finally, we have some news worth cheering about: a musical inspired by the film is coming to the UK and Ireland next year. The musical has all the hallmarks of the original: high-flying, energy-fuelled journey tackling friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness.