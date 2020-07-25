How to deal with that friend who brings their partner to everything

Ben-Ari continues: “The ‘honeymoon stage’ will inevitably end, and you’ll probably find your friend longing for some alone time with you again. For some people, though, bringing their partner along to the majority of social events might offer them a sense of support or comfort, it might bring more confidence, or for some – it’s simply the experience of having them involved.”

Is it OK to ask someone to leave their partner behind?

It is in no way incorrect or rude, however, to want to see your friend on her own. Open, honest, clear communication and good intentions all around usually solve these issues. However, Ben-Ari cautions us to spend some time reflecting on why it is that we’d prefer to see our friend alone.

“Is it because you are not in a relationship and you find it challenging?” she suggests. “Or maybe because you are missing and longing for the connection you had with that friend? Is it because you just don’t like their partner? Or that you want to discuss something personal with them privately?

“Understanding where this concern is coming from and what’s triggering your reaction is a good place to start.”