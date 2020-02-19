There are certain things you come to expect from every awards ceremony: The earnest speeches, the glitz and the glamour… but you can always depend on the Brit Awards to bring a little extra edge.

Where else would see Lizzo enjoying a flirt with Harry Styles before knocking back a wine glass full of neat tequila? Would Lewis Capaldi have taken to a Los Angeles stage with a bottle of Buckfast Tonic Wine and talked about his dead grandmother? OK, maybe he would…

But there’s something about the Brit Awards that feels a bit more grounded than your usual, ever-so-slightly-sterile Hollywood affair. Here, it looks like everyone’s a bit more relaxed, having a few laughs and enjoying a night off.

Things feel a little more rowdy, a little bit naughty and – who knows – with that much free-flowing fun, some might tell us how they really feel…