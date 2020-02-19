Brit Awards 2020: Stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack
- Ally Sinyard
- Published
As the 40th annual Brit Awards took place in London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night, attendees including Harry Styles and host Jack Whitehall remembered the former Love Island host.
Taking to the stage to open the 40th annual Brit Awards on Tuesday night, host Jack Whitehall took a moment to remember his friend and fellow presenter Caroline Flack, who passed away on 15 February.
In his opening monologue, the arena fell silent as Whitehall paid a touching and emotional tribute to the former Love Island host, saying: “Over the weekend we learned the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend Caroline Flack, tragically passed away.
“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family.”
Following his dedication to Flack, who had previously worked as a backstage presenter at the Brit Awards, Lewis Capaldi then took to the stage for an especially poignant performance of his moving track Someone You Loved, leaving viewers and audience remembers in tears.
Earlier in the evening, Harry Styles arrived on the red carpet wearing a black ribbon on his left lapel.
Wearing a black ribbon is traditionally considered a symbol of mourning and, with the pair having been in a brief relationship in 2011, this has led many to believe that the pin was worn as a silent, subtle and respectful tribute.
Later on in the evening, Styles changed into a yellow Marc Jacobs suit, donning another badge which read, “Treat people with kindness.”
Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore made her first public appearance since the news of Flack’s death broke on Saturday, and after she made her own heartbreaking speech on her BBC Radio Five Live show the following day.
Before arriving at the Brits, Whitmore paid homage to her friend in an Instagram Story, captioning an image of her shoes with, “Sometimes you just need to put on your dancing shoes… @brits <3”
She then arrived at the Brit Awards wearing a mini dress covered in newspaper images.
An inquest into Caroline Flack’s death was confirmed earlier in the day to open on Wednesday morning, four days after the presenter was found dead at her flat, aged just 40.
Images: Getty