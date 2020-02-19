Later on in the evening, Styles changed into a yellow Marc Jacobs suit, donning another badge which read, “Treat people with kindness.”

Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore made her first public appearance since the news of Flack’s death broke on Saturday, and after she made her own heartbreaking speech on her BBC Radio Five Live show the following day.

Before arriving at the Brits, Whitmore paid homage to her friend in an Instagram Story, captioning an image of her shoes with, “Sometimes you just need to put on your dancing shoes… @brits <3”

She then arrived at the Brit Awards wearing a mini dress covered in newspaper images.