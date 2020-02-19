Life

Brit Awards 2020: Stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack

Posted by
Ally Sinyard
Published
Jack Whitehall at the Brit Awards 2020

As the 40th annual Brit Awards took place in London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night, attendees including Harry Styles and host Jack Whitehall remembered the former Love Island host.

Taking to the stage to open the 40th annual Brit Awards on Tuesday night, host Jack Whitehall took a moment to remember his friend and fellow presenter Caroline Flack, who passed away on 15 February.

In his opening monologue, the arena fell silent as Whitehall paid a touching and emotional tribute to the former Love Island host, saying: “Over the weekend we learned the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend Caroline Flack, tragically passed away.

You may also like

Caroline Flack: the conversation we should be having about the Love Island presenter’s death

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say that our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Following his dedication to Flack, who had previously worked as a backstage presenter at the Brit Awards, Lewis Capaldi then took to the stage for an especially poignant performance of his moving track Someone You Loved, leaving viewers and audience remembers in tears.

Caroline Flack at the Brit Awards 2019
Caroline Flack at the Brit Awards 2019

Earlier in the evening, Harry Styles arrived on the red carpet wearing a black ribbon on his left lapel. 

Harry Styles at the Brit Awards 2020
Harry Styles wears a black ribbon in an apparent tribute to Caroline Flack at the Brit Awards 2020

Wearing a black ribbon is traditionally considered a symbol of mourning and, with the pair having been in a brief relationship in 2011, this has led many to believe that the pin was worn as a silent, subtle and respectful tribute. 

Later on in the evening, Styles changed into a yellow Marc Jacobs suit, donning another badge which read, “Treat people with kindness.”

Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore made her first public appearance since the news of Flack’s death broke on Saturday, and after she made her own heartbreaking speech on her BBC Radio Five Live show the following day.

Before arriving at the Brits, Whitmore paid homage to her friend in an Instagram Story, captioning an image of her shoes with, “Sometimes you just need to put on your dancing shoes… @brits <3” 

She then arrived at the Brit Awards wearing a mini dress covered in newspaper images.

Laura Whitmore at the Brit Awards 2020
Laura Whitmore at the Brit Awards 2020

An inquest into Caroline Flack’s death was confirmed earlier in the day to open on Wednesday morning, four days after the presenter was found dead at her flat, aged just 40.

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Ally Sinyard

Recommended by Ally Sinyard

Fashion

Brit Awards 2020: The best red carpet looks

From Maya Jama and Mabel's glamorous ball gowns to Billie Eilish in full Burberry, here are all the best outfits from the 40th annual Brit Awards.

Posted by
Ally Sinyard
Published
People

The conversation we need to have about Caroline Flack

Love Island’s Iain Stirling has called for people to “be kinder” in a spine-tingling tribute to his co-star.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Careers

Meet the woman who plans the Brits, the coolest party in music

Event director Maggie Crowe shares a day in her life planning, prepping and overseeing the Brit Awards

Posted by
Hannah Keegan
Published
Long Reads

6 easy ways to be a kinder person in 2020

New research has shown that being kind could even help us live longer.

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
Stylist Daily