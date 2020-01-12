Even in the group category – where 19 individuals made up the five groups nominated – every single nominee was male (it’s also important to mention that all-but-two of those men were white, although the nominations have recognised a greater number of non-white nominees than in previous years).

The line-up, which is, of course, incredibly disappointing, has prompted widespread criticism online, with many people taking to Twitter to share their frustration.

“Where are the women nominated at the Brits… like, did no women make any music this year or something?” singer-songwriter Honeyblood wrote. “Don’t give me your bullshit about nominating the ‘best’ artists. This is a perfect example of a platform who could use their reach to mobilise change.”