Britain’s favourite ice lollies have been named, and people are outraged at the results

Ice lollies are one of the few heatwave saviours able to help us keep our cool right now.

Sure, we can find an outdoor pool to plunge into. And putting that bottle of wine in an ice-cold bath before pouring a glass works a treat. You’ll also no-doubt be rotating your collection of maxi dresses to beat the heat in.

But nothing quite beats a juicy, sugary, dripping ice lolly – even if the joyously refreshing experience only lasts a few minutes. That’s why, earlier this summer, Stylist put together a ranking of the best ice lollies out there.