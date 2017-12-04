Brock Turner was found guilty last year of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in a case that caused international outrage, for both the way Turner’s aspiring sports career was referenced as a mitigating factor and for the length of his sentence.

Now the former Stanford University student is appealing his conviction on grounds that include misconduct from the prosecution team – part of which is his legal team’s assertion that the incident took place somewhere more public than “behind a dumpster”.

The dumpster assertion, his team argues, meant that the jury assumed he wanted to “shield and sequester his activities”.

Turner was found guilty on three counts: assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated woman, sexually penetrating an intoxicated person with a foreign object, and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object.

Police officers attending the scene on campus at the California university found the woman “completely unresponsive” and partially clothed. Turner claimed the incident was consensual. He was sentenced to six months, serving three, after the judge said a longer sentence would have a “severe impact” on the aspiring athlete. The judge was later cleared of misconduct.