Sauce Shop has teamed up with Amazon.co.uk to make the £3 sauce, which is available exclusively to pre-order right now, with shipping commencing on the 2 December.

Each bottle contains approximately 15 sprouts and has been blended with cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon to give tasting notes of braised red cabbage, to remind you of Christmas.

We took on the challenge of trying this dubious-looking sauce ourselves, so armed with a plate of chips from the local chippy, we set about testing Brussels Sprout Ketchup and this is what we honestly thought…

Kayleigh Dray, digital editor

“I’m feeling incredibly queasy today, and the smell of this alone is making my stomach churn like a washing machine. Sprouts? To quote Snape: Always. I bloody love sprouts, especially when they’re friend with onions until they’re ever so slightly caramelised and served with roast potatoes. Puréed sprouts mixed with vinegar and god knows what else? No, nay and never. Take the bottle away from me, please, before it’s too late.”

Anna Fox, intern

“Upon initial inspection, the aesthetics of the ketchup have an overwhelming likeness to Shrek’s swamp. After lathering my singular chip in the emerald sauce, acquiring a generous dollop, the nose numbing scent of vinegar assaulted my nostrils. Underwhelming, the anticipated taste of Brussel sprouts was not as pungent expected. However, despite the offensive colouring of the condiment, it was surprisingly palatable. Would I smother my Christmas dinner in the trendy relish? Personally, the repugnant appearance wouldn’t wash with my festive feast, however it may be making an appearance in the boxing day sandwich.”

Felicity Thistlethwaite, executive editor digital

“Hmmm…I think it smells like Brussels sprouts, and it looks like a nappy exploded… BUT it tastes surprisingly alright!”

Jenny Tregoning, food editor

“The colour is quite off-putting – it looks like chip shop curry sauce, only more swampy. But it tastes good – nice and tangy, with a subtle sprout flavour which is slightly overpowered by the onion. It was good enough that went back for seconds but, really, there’s no replacement for trusty old tomato ketchup.”