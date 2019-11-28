Brussels Sprout ketchup review: what we honestly thought of this Christmas condiment
- Megan Murray
Could this be the new Christmas condiment to dollop on your dinner?
Christmas is here, which means the best dinner of the year is close. From cheesy leeks to piping hot turkey (or nut roast if you’re on the vegan wagon), we can’t get enough of those festive foodie staples. One of which, whether you like to admit or not, is Brussels sprouts. Tossed with bacon, crispy on the edges, those green little critters certainly have their place on the Christmas dinner table.
So, could we make a little more room for a new condiment to go with them? Introducing Brussels Sprout Ketchup by Sauce Shop, a new condiment created especially in time for Christmas by the artisan British sauce maker famous for its flavourful and unusual concoctions.
Sauce Shop has teamed up with Amazon.co.uk to make the £3 sauce, which is available exclusively to pre-order right now, with shipping commencing on the 2 December.
Each bottle contains approximately 15 sprouts and has been blended with cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon to give tasting notes of braised red cabbage, to remind you of Christmas.
We took on the challenge of trying this dubious-looking sauce ourselves, so armed with a plate of chips from the local chippy, we set about testing Brussels Sprout Ketchup and this is what we honestly thought…
Kayleigh Dray, digital editor
“I’m feeling incredibly queasy today, and the smell of this alone is making my stomach churn like a washing machine. Sprouts? To quote Snape: Always. I bloody love sprouts, especially when they’re friend with onions until they’re ever so slightly caramelised and served with roast potatoes. Puréed sprouts mixed with vinegar and god knows what else? No, nay and never. Take the bottle away from me, please, before it’s too late.”
Anna Fox, intern
“Upon initial inspection, the aesthetics of the ketchup have an overwhelming likeness to Shrek’s swamp. After lathering my singular chip in the emerald sauce, acquiring a generous dollop, the nose numbing scent of vinegar assaulted my nostrils. Underwhelming, the anticipated taste of Brussel sprouts was not as pungent expected. However, despite the offensive colouring of the condiment, it was surprisingly palatable. Would I smother my Christmas dinner in the trendy relish? Personally, the repugnant appearance wouldn’t wash with my festive feast, however it may be making an appearance in the boxing day sandwich.”
Felicity Thistlethwaite, executive editor digital
“Hmmm…I think it smells like Brussels sprouts, and it looks like a nappy exploded… BUT it tastes surprisingly alright!”
Jenny Tregoning, food editor
“The colour is quite off-putting – it looks like chip shop curry sauce, only more swampy. But it tastes good – nice and tangy, with a subtle sprout flavour which is slightly overpowered by the onion. It was good enough that went back for seconds but, really, there’s no replacement for trusty old tomato ketchup.”
Kat Brown, social media manager
“I adore all condiments, but this one made me so sad. It’s just quite an underwhelming sauce, isn’t it? There’s too much vinegar, the onion’s all over the place, and there’s no balance of flavour. I wouldn’t go so far as to say I’d rather eat a sprout, and yet…”
Lauren Geall, digital writer
“Ever since the words ‘Brussels sprout ketchup’ passed through my ears, I have been simultaneously repulsed and intrigued by this peculiar creation. For context, I hate sprouts – no matter how much I try to like them, there’s just something about those little green orbs that rubs me the wrong way. My verdict? It’s not the worst thing I’ve ever tasted (probably because it only has a slight sprouty flavour) but will it ever come close to my beloved tomato ketchup? Never.”
Megan Murray, digital writer
“I didn’t think I’d like this vegetable-heavy tomato ketchup substitute, after all, it looks like something a troll would dine on. But actually, it surprised me. The taste is a little like ketchup in that there’s a moreish sweetness and a tanginess you can’t put your finger on, but quite like. And there’s another depth, the part that tastes a bit Brussels sprout-y, that feels like it would go nicely with Christmas dinner.”
Sarah Biddlecombe, digital features editor
“My first thought on tasting the sauce was that I was relieved it didn’t taste like Brussels sprouts – one of my least favourite foods of all time. My second (and final) thought was that it didn’t actually taste like much at all, and I’ll be sticking to ketchup as an accompaniment to my chips.”
Billie Bhatia, fashion news editor
“Surprisingly inoffensive, the Brussels sprout sauce was more pickled onion than least-desired Christmas vegetable. I still vote tomato ketchup but my nose is less turned up at the Brussels sprout sauce than it initially was.”
Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief
“I am one of those people who loves a sprout so I was quite excited to try this – despite its off-putting colour. It tasted sweet and oniony, quite tasty, but to be honest I could have handled more sproutiness.”
Alessia Armenise, picture editor
“I thought it was good! I do love Brussels sprouts, though, so I’m easy to please. I’m not sure I would buy it but I would definitely eat it if it was on the table. The only downside is the look, that weird mould green just doesn’t look appealing does it.”
So there we have it, the votes are in and it looks pretty split across the board. Will you give it go?
Images: Brussels Sprouts Ketchup/ Amazon