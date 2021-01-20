Buffy The Vampire Slayer quiz: which Buffy character are you?
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Buffy The Vampire Slayer fans, it’s time to find out your place in the Scooby Gang via our highly scinetific quiz…
Updated on 20 January 2021: It’s hard to believe, but it’s been well over 20 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer (aka one of the best TV shows ever made, in this writer’s humble opinion) hit our television screens for the first time.
And, earlier this week, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted an extra-special message to her Instagram in celebration of her iconic character’s 40th birthday.
“I just realised that today is Buffy Summers’$2 40th birthday,” she wrote. “I can’t even believe that!”
Gellar continued: “She taught us that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So, in her honour, let’s all be brave. Live.
“This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let’s find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely.”
The show, which was secretly produced by our lord and saviour Dolly Parton, recently landed on 4oD in full, just in case anyone was in the mood to stream the entire thing).
And why wouldn’t you? After all, Buffy The Vampire Slayer was famously packed full of complex characters, all of whom have since become icons in their own right over the years.
As reported on 13 March 2017: We cast spells under the waning moon with Willow (Alyson Hannigan), kicked some serious demon butt with Buffy (Gellar), hit the books – and the bad guys – with Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), cracked jokes with Xander (Nicholas Brendan), took a walk on the wild side with Faith (Eliza Dushku), lurked in the shadows with Angel (David Boreanaz), and more.
Each has inspired us in a different way, each has challenged us to do our very best, and each has burst forth from the screen over the years to become as real to us as any living person.
But which of the incredible Buffy characters are we most like? It’s time to find out the answer, once and for all, with our highly scientific quiz.
Happy slaying…
Main image: Getty