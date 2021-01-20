The show, which was secretly produced by our lord and saviour Dolly Parton, recently landed on 4oD in full, just in case anyone was in the mood to stream the entire thing).

And why wouldn’t you? After all, Buffy The Vampire Slayer was famously packed full of complex characters, all of whom have since become icons in their own right over the years.

As reported on 13 March 2017: We cast spells under the waning moon with Willow (Alyson Hannigan), kicked some serious demon butt with Buffy (Gellar), hit the books – and the bad guys – with Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), cracked jokes with Xander (Nicholas Brendan), took a walk on the wild side with Faith (Eliza Dushku), lurked in the shadows with Angel (David Boreanaz), and more.

Each has inspired us in a different way, each has challenged us to do our very best, and each has burst forth from the screen over the years to become as real to us as any living person.

But which of the incredible Buffy characters are we most like? It’s time to find out the answer, once and for all, with our highly scientific quiz.

Happy slaying…