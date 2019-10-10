‘Always on’ culture is causing burnout and sleep problems

As you might expect, this is taking its toll. The survey saw 86% of respondents say they had “issues switching off”, and 80% saying they’d had trouble sleeping because of anxiety around their work and availability. Single parents were under particular pressure – only 26% said they were able to prioritise their children because of their work commitments.

Flexible working can be part of the solution to the pressures of always on culture, but the survey found that only 35% of those who were able to work flexibly said they actually felt welcome to take it up.

More research, from sleep company Dreams, has also highlighted how anxiety-induced bad sleep is impacting the British workforce, and in particular women. It found that work-related sleep issues were “rife”: three out of four employees suffer from poor sleep, leading to poor performance at work, days off, and a vicious cycle of anxiety and insomnia.

Sleep problems affected the working days of 25% of those surveyed – and the same percentage suggested that a good night’s sleep helped them enjoy their work more and get on better with colleagues.