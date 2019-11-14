Burnout has become a bit of a buzzword in 2019, and for good reason. The “occupational phenomenon”, as it is described by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is becoming increasingly prevalent thanks to the pressure of our “always on” culture, which tells us to work harder, keeps us switched on at all times and means our brains rarely get a break. It’s a recipe for disaster.

As conversation around the subject continues, more and more of us are becoming aware of the emotional symptoms of burnout, and how to avoid getting burnt out in the first place. From feelings of exhaustion and depression to insomnia and forgetfulness, the psychological and emotional side effects of burnout can be extremely distressing and become debilitating without intervention.