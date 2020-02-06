Less than one year after the World Health Organisation (WHO) added burnout to its International Classification of Diseases, the conversation surrounding the condition continues to develop, as we all wake up to the reality of our unhealthy working habits.

Luckily, as a society, we’re becoming more aware than ever of the impact that high stress levels and long hours can have on our health, especially when it comes to our mental and emotional wellbeing.

From disrupted sleep patterns to delayed periods, reaching a state of burnout can be seriously detrimental to our bodies – and that’s not forgetting the array of mental health issues which can arise from this kind of extreme exhaustion.