Package-free supermarket shopping is about to become a part of daily life thanks to this trial

Waitrose has reported an “overwhelming customer response” after trialling packaging-free refill stations for food, drinks and cleaning products in one of its stores.

In an effort to cut down on packaging and wastage, the supermarket asked customers to bring in their own containers to fill up. This included four different wines and four types of beers, which were available on tap to take home in reusable bottles. The Oxford store sold 10 weeks’ worth of the beer it had made available on tap in just four days.

The store also had standalone pick and mix range of frozen fruit and a borrow-a-box scheme to help carry shopping home. The trial saw packaging-free products sold at a price around 15% cheaper than with packaging. But overall sales there rose by 6% on average during the first six weeks of the trial.

The success of the trial means that it will now be rolled out across several other stores. Two other refillable zones will be introduced to two more Oxfordshire Waitrose stores this month, one in its Wallingford shop on 8 November, and the other in Abingdon on 22 November.

But, how much do these changes actually address the climate crisis?