11 dreamy Instagram accounts dedicated to nothing but beautiful cakes

Scrolling through one of these accounts is like staring into the soul of a millennial Marie Antoinette. You’ll see heart-shaped cakes piled high with glossy cherries and sides of buttercream encrusted with dried petals, and we love it. These edible works of art and the bakers who created them have earned themselves as much inspo-kudos as the fashion and beauty influencers.

Even if you can’t bake, these accounts are so satisfying to look at. Hours can be lost lingering over the pleasingly pastel colour palettes, meticulous piping and precision-cut slices.

So, if this sounds like your thing, we think you’ll enjoy gazing at these cake-worshipping accounts. You’re welcome.