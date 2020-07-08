11 dreamy Instagram accounts dedicated to nothing but beautiful cakes
- Megan Murray
You’re about to get a sugar rush from these mesmerisingly beautiful and wonderfully addictive Instagram accounts, all dedicated to cake.
Is it just us or, between the pictures of the latest It shoe, videos from our favourite weightlifters and plenty of interior inspiration to boot, are our Instagram feeds becoming a shrine to a very special breed of cake?
Frothy, flower-covered, gloriously girlie and sometimes garish (but in a stylised way) we’re seeing cake appreciation accounts and independent bakeries rise through the Instagram ranks and tot up tens of thousands of followers.
Scrolling through one of these accounts is like staring into the soul of a millennial Marie Antoinette. You’ll see heart-shaped cakes piled high with glossy cherries and sides of buttercream encrusted with dried petals, and we love it. These edible works of art and the bakers who created them have earned themselves as much inspo-kudos as the fashion and beauty influencers.
Even if you can’t bake, these accounts are so satisfying to look at. Hours can be lost lingering over the pleasingly pastel colour palettes, meticulous piping and precision-cut slices.
So, if this sounds like your thing, we think you’ll enjoy gazing at these cake-worshipping accounts. You’re welcome.
Coven Bakery
Loria Stern
Jasmine's Flour
Lily Vanilli
Fog Coffee
Tara Milk Tea
Gemini Bakery
Hebe Konditori
The Vegan Baker
April's Baker
Little Cake Garden
Main image: shot and styled by @wanderforawhile (who has a very dreamy Instagram herself)