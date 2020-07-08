Life

11 dreamy Instagram accounts dedicated to nothing but beautiful cakes

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published

You’re about to get a sugar rush from these mesmerisingly beautiful and wonderfully addictive Instagram accounts, all dedicated to cake. 

Is it just us or, between the pictures of the latest It shoe, videos from our favourite weightlifters and plenty of interior inspiration to boot, are our Instagram feeds becoming a shrine to a very special breed of cake?

Frothy, flower-covered, gloriously girlie and sometimes garish (but in a stylised way) we’re seeing cake appreciation accounts and independent bakeries rise through the Instagram ranks and tot up tens of thousands of followers.

You may also like

Focaccia recipes: it’s the new sourdough, so here are 4 loaves to try now

Scrolling through one of these accounts is like staring into the soul of a millennial Marie Antoinette. You’ll see heart-shaped cakes piled high with glossy cherries and sides of buttercream encrusted with dried petals, and we love it. These edible works of art and the bakers who created them have earned themselves as much inspo-kudos as the fashion and beauty influencers.

Even if you can’t bake, these accounts are so satisfying to look at. Hours can be lost lingering over the pleasingly pastel colour palettes, meticulous piping and precision-cut slices.

So, if this sounds like your thing, we think you’ll enjoy gazing at these cake-worshipping accounts. You’re welcome.

  • Coven Bakery

    All hail Coven Bakery, one of the true masters of Instagrammable cakes.

    If cute colour ways, kitschy designs and expert piping is your thing, then there’ll be no going back once you’ve discovered this female-owned bakery in London. 

    The brand was founded by two best friends, Erin and Harriet, who dreamed up its mystical name to reflect the magic that their baking creates, and of course their long-standing friendship.

    UK followers can order straight through the Instagram page and bag one of these beautiful cakes for themselves. We know what we’ll be doing for our next birthday. 

    See more

  • Loria Stern

    Loria Stern is, as she describes in her own words, a ‘flower cookery, lady chef and baker’ in California, USA, and her Instagram is bursting with all things floral.

    Nature and colour are both important themes to Loria when it comes to baking, so her cakes and biscuits are nearly always studded with dried petals or bright fruits grown in her own garden. 

    See more

  • Jasmine's Flour

    Melissa (whose middle name is Jasmine) had been baking for years on the side, while dreading her 9-5 job in an office, until one day she decided to make her dream the day job.

    She started the brand earlier this year and has already built up a delicious-sounding selection of cakes and loaves, including chocolate and banana Biscoff bread and apple crumble and salted caramel loaf, available for delivery to select London postcodes. 

    Enjoy her Instagram page for its paired back aesthetic and rustic vibe, such as naked loaves dribbled with sugar icing or slathered in velvety, chocolate ganache. 

    See more here

  • Lily Vanilli

    Lily Vanilli is an OG of London’s artisan baking scene. She’s been serving up fantastical cakes, smothered in shells, flowers, metallic pearls (essentially, you name it and she’s tried it) since 2008.

    She has her own bakery-come-cafe close to east London’s Columbia Road and has authored three successful recipe books. 

    Scroll through her images for an instant sugar rush of colour, creativity and boundless imagination. 

    See more here

  • Fog Coffee

    Korean coffee house and bakery, Fog Coffee, fuses typically feminine themes with a minimalist aesthetic and boy, is it pleasing to the eye.

    Icy pastels like metallic violet and cool blue are part of Fog’s signature style, and instead of elaborate piping or eccentric decorations, this bakery prefers to keep its lines clean and style simple. 

    See more here

  • Tara Milk Tea

    Tara is a floral enthusiast whose Instagram may act as inspiration to anyone who has a penchant for dried blooms. From taping them to her walls to adorning her clothes with petals, she incorporates her love for flowers pretty much anyway she can.

    But for us, Tara’s baking experiments are the most exciting, which of course always include a healthy dose of flower power and an impressively styled scene.

    See more here

  • Gemini Bakery

    New York-based The Gemini Bake favours a retro vibe, harking back to the garish colours, patterns and memorabilia of the Eighties. 

    Gaudy and glittering, Gemini’s bakes are often multi-layered with a mantra that seems to be ‘more is more’. It’s this zealous flair which has earned the bakery thousands of followers and a unique brand DNA.

    See more here

  • Hebe Konditori

    In 2017, after studying sculpture at the Glasgow School of Art, Sarah Hardy decided to use her skill set to start creating cakes instead.

    It is then that she started Hebe Konditori, her own cake brand which not only has an outstanding Instagram presence (click through to her profile to see the pink cat cake, please), but saw her author a vegan cake recipe book and set up a letterbox brownie delivery service. 

    See more here

  • The Vegan Baker

    The Vegan Baker is a plant-based cake enthusiast based in Berlin with a drool-worthy Instagram presence. Although she choses not to share her name with her online following, you can glean plenty of cake inspiration from her account, all of which is beautifully photographed. 

    See more here

  • April's Baker

    Roxy, the founder of April’s Baker, has one hell of a resume. After undertaking a Patisserie Diploma at Le Cordon Bleu in London, she moved to New York City to complete the advanced course in cake-decorating at the International Culinary Centre. 

    She has since worked with the likes of Lily Vanilli, also mentioned in this list, before creating her own brand based back in London. 

    Her designs take elaborate to a whole new level. Think gold dusted cherubs and Georgian-inspired piping, with an ornateness that mimics the cornicing of a palace ceiling.

    See more here

  • Little Cake Garden

    Little Cake Garden is ran by husband and wife duo Jasmine and Robert, who specialise in whimsical, romantic multi-layered cakes, perfect for a celebration. 

    These cakes really are a work of art; many of them feature handpainted designs, carefully crafted sugar flowers and gold leaf effects, all of which is seriously impressive (and takes a steady hand!).

    Those in London or select parts of the UK can order a little taste of Jasmine and Robert’s magic to their homes, with delights like pastel doughnuts and botanical lollipops available for delivery.

    See more here

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Main image: shot and styled by @wanderforawhile (who has a very dreamy Instagram herself)

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.