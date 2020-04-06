Everything we know about the Call Me By Your Name sequel
- Helen Bownass
Published
The Call Me By Your Name sequel is officially happening, and it’s great news for fans of Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer
Good film news has been in short supply in the last few weeks. We’ve seen the postponement of, amongst others: A Promising Young Woman, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, A Quiet Place II and No Time to Die. But finally some glad tidings as the director of Call Me By Your Name,
What is the sequel about?
Find Me, Andre Aciman’s follow up to 2007’s Call Me By Your Name starts ten years on from the fateful first meeting of Elio, then a 17-year-old student and 24-year-old Oliver, a visiting student, in the north of Italy. The romantic novel, released in 2019, is likely to be the basis for the film’s sequel, and explores both Elio and Oliver’s new lives, loves and disappointments, until they are finally reunited. The duo are not the only love story this time, the relationship between Elio’s father Samuel and a woman named Miranda, who is half his age, is also explored.
Will the original cast return?
Yes, yes and thrice yes. Both our beloved Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer will reprise their roles as star-crossed lovers Elio and Oliver. Michael Stuhlbarg, who delivered this forever gorgeous quote: “We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster, that we go bankrupt by the age of thirty and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to make yourself feel nothing so as not to feel anything ― what a waste!” has also signed up.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly not yet. Instead comfort yourself with the original trailer which has been viewed nearly 16 million times.
When will the sequel be released?
Again, we’re afraid to say we don’t know yet. As Italy, like so much of the rest of the world, has ground to a halt, production hasn’t yet started. But it’s just one of the many things to look forward to when we come out the other side of this.