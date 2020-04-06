Everything we know about the Call Me By Your Name sequel

What is the sequel about?

Find Me, Andre Aciman’s follow up to 2007’s Call Me By Your Name starts ten years on from the fateful first meeting of Elio, then a 17-year-old student and 24-year-old Oliver, a visiting student, in the north of Italy. The romantic novel, released in 2019, is likely to be the basis for the film’s sequel, and explores both Elio and Oliver’s new lives, loves and disappointments, until they are finally reunited. The duo are not the only love story this time, the relationship between Elio’s father Samuel and a woman named Miranda, who is half his age, is also explored.