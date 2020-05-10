Dealing with your period during normal times is, at the very least, an inconvenience. Dealing with your period in the middle of a global pandemic is, however, a whole other kettle of fish.

Forget the days when you rolled out of bed and headed to the shops to buy whatever you fancied (aka a lot of chocolate), in lockdown, the queues outside supermarkets makes the whole thing a little bit laboured.

Add to that the fact that sanitary products basically disappeared off the shelves at the beginning of the pandemic due to unnecessary panic buying and stockpiling, and it’s fair to say that having your period in lockdown isn’t ideal.