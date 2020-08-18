“It’s hard being the only person in the pub not having a glass of wine because you’ll be flushing and get bright red,” she says. “Someone has asked me ‘Are you dating’ and I’m like, I don’t really fancy dating because I haven’t had libido for about two years because I’m in menopause. And getting wet is a myth for me because vaginal dryness is very real.”

Mahon says as a result of the stigma attached to menopause, young women are often scared when it is brought up; they think it is something to fear. “And that’s why I found it cathartic to have my Instagram channel and work on my charities to raise awareness”.

It took five years of going to the doctors back and forth to be diagnosed with endometriosis in her mid-20s, a condition that affects one in 10 women in the UK. “That’s several years of excruciating pain. I was made to feel like I was just weak. That basically, I couldn’t handle my period. I couldn’t have sex with my boyfriend. He then cheated on me with someone who could have sex with him,” she says. “I nearly lost my job because of the number of sick days I was taking because I couldn’t come up with an explanation.”

She found this experience mentally and physically agonising, especially coupled with her health anxiety. This is an experience Mahon is confident many women will, unfortunately, empathise with. Brathwaite certainly does. She tells Stylist about visiting the doctor countless times expressing unimaginable pain she felt outside of her menstrual cycle until she was eventually diagnosed with fibroids. Brathwaite feels women are in pain a lot of the time but “we just continue to get on with it”, she explains. “Oh gosh, I’m in pain today!” she frankly points out.