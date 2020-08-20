Lockdown has brought many a sleep problem. From those wild dreams we’ve been having, to the anxiety over news headlines keeping us up at night – sleep patterns have taken a battering. Anyone who’s been affected by a bad night’s kip will tell you just how lethargic and emotional it can make you feel (read: very).

Considering that I, along with a lot of people, have been an anxious wreck for most of this pandemic, it hasn’t affected my sleep pattern that much. Going to bed at 11pm and getting up at 5:30am every morning means I’m used to not getting that much sleep, so I’m usually tired enough to drift off quite quickly after getting into bed. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had those occasional anxiety-riddled night frights, but generally my sleep has been OK.