There’s no denying that we’re a society obsessed with sleep.

Questions over whether we’re getting enough of it, what kind of quality we’re getting and what sleep-tracking tools we’re using have replaced last night’s TV as peak water cooler chat.

And while some of us have that gene which means we only need a few hours of sleep per night, it’s still high on most of our priorities to make sure we’re feeling rested and ready to tackle the day.

But it’s clear not all of us are finding it that easy to get the sleep we aspire to get. In fact, statistics released last year gave us a surprising insight into the sleep habits of people up and down the country – and it seems that many of us are turning to technology to assuage the pain of not being able to fall asleep.