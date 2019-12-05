6 women on what it’s like to canvass for a political party for the first time

Every general election has the potential to be historic. But it’s not an understatement to say that the snap election taking place in the UK on 12 December will dramatically shape the UK’s future for at least a generation. From how they want to conduct Brexit to their plans for tackling the climate crisis, the leading parties are offering radically different sets of policies and promises.

Yet many people currently feel disillusioned with the state of British politics, despite the variety of options on offer. This doesn’t mean the electorate is detached from politics as a whole: voter registration went up by 38% ahead of this year’s election, according to analysis by the Electoral Reform Society, while a study by independent research group the Hansard Society shows political engagement at its highest ever recorded level.