And yet, it feels like the anger and frustration quickly subsided as lockdown rules eased, Rishi Runak encouraged us to Eat Out to Help Out and the number of coronvarius cases and deaths started to drop.

But the facts remain: Covid-19 is still out there. The R rate is rising. Winter – aka: flu season – is on its way. A second wave is quite likely. And the people in care homes are still the most vulnerable in this ongoing pandemic.

Now that summer recess is over, questions around the issue are finally started to be addressed again.

When deputy leader of the opposition Angela Rayner asked prime minister Boris Johnson what the average wage for a care worker in the UK is during yesterday’s PMQ’s, Johnson failed to answer. What he did say, however, was that a “winter care home action plan” would be announced the following day.

That plan has just been released.