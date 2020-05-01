Care packages to send in lockdown: 5 gift ideas for loved ones in quarantine
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Care packages are becoming our go-to way to reach out to our friends and family in lockdown. Here’s five of our favourites to make the people close to you smile.
Being separated from our friends and family in lockdown has meant lots of us are finding new, creative ways to brighten the days of those we love.
Whether it’s surprising a friend who’s worried about their job with flowers or sending someone a letter through the post to say hello, we can’t give our nearest and dearest a big ol’ squeeze right now so we’ve seen a trend in using snail mail to make them smile instead.
It’s something Etsy, the creative online market place, has noticed, too. The website says since lockdown started, its seen a huge spike of 60% in searches for care packages as people are looking for ways to show they’re thinking of those going through a difficult time.
Jenny Gresham from Etsy says,“whether it’s a ‘just thinking of you’ card or a set of succulents there are lots of different options.”
“We don’t always need an occasion to send someone a gift. In a time when we’re separated from our loved ones, it’s the perfect moment to let your family and friends know that you’re thinking of them,” she adds.
From edible bundles, cute gestures or beauty products to help them unwind, it’s a lovely thought to surprise someone who might need it in quarantine. Here, we’ve picked out five of our favourites to suit a range of different needs.
Recovery food box
We can’t think of anything we’d rather have land on our doormats than a bundle of delicious, foodie goodies. Borough Box does a fantastic range of edible gift boxes, but we like the look of the Recovery Box the most.
It strikes the balance between nourishing but still yummy, including food stuffs like dark chocolate and herbal tea.
What’s in it:
- Apple and blackberry cordial
- Organic 71% rich dark chocolate Peru and Dominican Republic bar
- Sweet grapefruit green tea
- Golden nut butter
- Olive oil, truffle oil and truffle salt gourmet popcorn
- Turmeric and smoked paprika activated nuts and seeds
- Goji pumpkinseed energise bar
- Organic double fruit twists blueberry, raspberry and strawberry
- Rosemary and thyme pitta chips sharer bag
- Spicy bean crush pâté
Shop Recovery Box at Borough Box, £34.99
Cheer Me Up tea box
Tea is a very special thing. In times of crisis it calms us down and brings us together – in other words, we’ve never needed it more. So, if someone you know is a real tea fanatic, we think they’ll appreciate this cute box of tea-rrific brews.
You can even add a personalised message to tell them just how much you love them.
What’s in it:
- Strawberry Lemonade (a fantastically fruity tea infusion)
- Simply The Zest (sunflower petals and tangy tangerine)
- Morning Kick (energy boosting with lemon and ginger)
- 5 DIY infuser tea sacs
Pick Me Up box of messages
Well, this is just about the cutest thing we’ve seen all lockdown. If your pal is feeling a little low, Bread & Jam is creating personalised ‘pick me up’ boxes so that you can tell them how great they are.
Fill out your desired message for 10 little notes, each one with a different reason why you love them. We’re sure that getting this delivered to their door is bound to make their day better.
What’s in it:
- 10 gold or blue slips of paper with your message printed
Aromatherapy gift set
We’re all feeling stressed and overwhelmed in the midst of the pandemic, but if a friend of yours is particularly struggling this aromatherapy letterbox gift set is a gesture designed to help them unwind.
All the products included are natural and plant based and come in a selection of five signature scents including Serene (geranium rose, ylang ylang and lavender) and Restore (black pepper, bergamot and eucalyptus).
What’s in it:
- bath Salts
- bath Bombs
- solid Moisture Bar
- pulse point roller ball oil
Hand Care kit
If someone you know is a key worker, chances are they’ll be washing their hands more than ever before, which is likely causing dry patches and some irritation.
Treat them to one of Lush’s new hand care kits – there’s three to choose from but we particularly like the ‘calm’ option. They won’t be available to buy until 11 May, so keep your peepers peeled.
What’s in it:
- 13 Soap Unlucky for Dirt
- Sleepy soap
- Tiny Hands solid hand serum
- Dream Cream
- Lemony Flutter cuticle butter
Images: Courtesy of brands