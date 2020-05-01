Jenny Gresham from Etsy says,“whether it’s a ‘just thinking of you’ card or a set of succulents there are lots of different options.”

“We don’t always need an occasion to send someone a gift. In a time when we’re separated from our loved ones, it’s the perfect moment to let your family and friends know that you’re thinking of them,” she adds.

From edible bundles, cute gestures or beauty products to help them unwind, it’s a lovely thought to surprise someone who might need it in quarantine. Here, we’ve picked out five of our favourites to suit a range of different needs.