Care workers are being called “low-skilled”, and that’s not OK

Unveiling an Australian-style points system on Wednesday (19 February), the government said it will close its borders to “unskilled workers” and those who can’t speak English as part of a fundamental overhaul of immigration laws. The salary threshold for “skilled workers” wanting to come to the UK would be lowered from £30,000 to £25,600. However, the threshold would be as low as £20,480 for people in “specific shortage occupations” – which currently includes nursing.

But BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle has pointed out that the majority of people employed by the adult social care sector are low-paid care workers.

He says: “There are already significant shortages - one in 11 posts are unfilled. Foreign workers make up a sixth of the 840,000-strong care worker workforce in England. It is hard to see how in the future these staff could qualify.

“Even if it is classed as a skilled job – and even that is in doubt, as many workers do not come via an A-level route – the pay at under £20,000 on average is too low to qualify for any points. Nor is the role classed a shortage occupation.

“It seems certain applicants will fall well-short of the 70 points needed.”

Many people have taken to Twitter to support this view, including people who have recently relied on care work to help a relative and politicians and who disagree with the proposals.