Every worker in the UK would have the chance to work a four-day week under plans tabled by the Labour MP Peter Dowd.

The new bill – which is due for debate in the House of Commons in mid-October – would see the official working week reduced from 40 to 32 hours, with those working overtime paid 1.5 times their ordinary rate.

While the government is unlikely to back the bill, this is the first time a four-day working week bill has been presented in parliament.