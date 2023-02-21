According to Will Stronge and Kyle Lewis – authors of the book Overtime: Why We Need A Shorter Working Week – the move to a four-day week could make a big difference to the levels of chronic stress experienced by workers across the UK.

“Various studies have shown – and we point to the work of Sabine Sonnentag in the book – that regular time off is really important to our health and to avoid burnout,” Stronge tells Stylist.

“Holidays allow us to jump out of the world of work, rest and enjoy a relaxation period, but once you start again, you start to see symptoms of burnout creep in again. So having regular time off for rest and recuperation has an added benefit compared to just getting more holiday allowance.”

Lewis adds that a four-day week can also be beneficial because it gives people more time to do things that reduce their stress levels.

“From my experience working with companies that have tried this, it definitely has a huge effect,” says Lewis. “People feel more rested, able to do more activities that they enjoy doing and also being able to do other work obligations outside of paid employment, like caring for loved ones.”

While we’re not all experiencing a four-day working week just yet, the continued success of the trial shows that it really is possible.