Holidays have become something of a distant memory thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, and things don’t look likely to get much better anytime soon. Indeed, this week saw ministers remove Portugal – the only mainstream tourist destination to which Britons could travel without quarantining on return – from the travel “green list.”

Addressing what he called “a difficult decision,” transport secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that Portugal was downgraded because the government wants to give the UK “the best possible chance of unlocking domestically” on 21 June.